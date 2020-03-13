Designer Dozen Deadline Extended

VMSD magazine is extending the deadline for its annual Designer Dozen award to Friday, April 3. This annual award features up-and-coming designers and retailers, age 35 and under, who are making a difference in their firms with their get-it-done attitudes. You can nominate yourself or a peer (or learn more) by visiting www.vmsd.com/designer-dozen.

Questions? Please contact VMSD Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com.