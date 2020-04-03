Designer Dozen Deadline Friday

The final deadline for VMSD’s annual Designer Dozen competition is today, Friday, April 3. Please submit your materials to www.vmsd.com/designer-dozen.

Each year, VMSD selects 12 up-and-coming designers under age 35. Qualifying nominees are those making a difference in their retail design/visual merchandising teams or design firms with fresh ideas, innovative methods and get-it-done attitudes.

The winners will be profiled in an issue of VMSD magazine.

For more information, click the link above or email the VMSD editors at vmsd@stmediagroup.com.