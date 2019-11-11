Destination Maternity Delisted from Nasdaq

Destination Maternity (Moorestown, N.J.) will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market on Nov. 18, 2019, according to Retail Dive. The decision, which became final Oct. 30, was not contested by the retailer.

Destination Maternity recently filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 21 with plans to close roughly half of its locations as well as a plan to restructure. An auction for the business is slated for Dec. 9. The company has indicated that it has several interested bidders.

Nasdaq stated that, “the Company no longer qualified for listing on the Exchange pursuant to Listing Rules,” Retail Dive reports.