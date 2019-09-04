Detroit’s Book Tower Undergoes Renovation

Detroit’s iconic Book Tower building is undergoing a $300-million renovation that will bring residential, hotel, office and retail space to the historic structure built in 1913, reports the Detroit News.

The project includes both the 38-story Book Tower and 13-story Book Building, both of which have been vacant since 2009. An exterior renovation that involved replacing 2,400 historically accurate windows and fully restoring the building’s ornamental cornice was recently completed.

Retail will be placed on the first floor, with office space occupying the second and third floors, then hotel space and finally residential on the tower’s top levels.