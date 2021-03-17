Dick’s Launches Men’s Activewear Brand

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Pittsburgh) unveiled VRST, a men’s activewear collection that is being rolled out to more than 400 of its stores over the next few weeks, reports WWD.

Although Dick’s has other private men’s brands, this is only the second one — and the first men’s label — to have its own e-commerce site and digital platform, joining Calia by Carrie Underwood, a women’s activewear collection fronted by the country music star.

Key pieces of the apparel line, which is pronounced “verst,” include a variety of commuter pants, joggers and shorts along with T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and quarter-zips.

The decision was made for VRST to have its own dedicated e-commerce site because it’s a brand “that has its own identity and we believe it deserves its own moment and platform,” said Nina Barjesteh, Senior Vice President of Product Development for Dick’s. Going forward, VRST will leverage a number of marketing channels including brand ambassadors to promote the collection.

Dick’s has benefitted from the surge in the popularity of workout apparel and equipment since the start of the pandemic. In an investors’ presentation earlier this month, the company, which operates more than 700 Dick’s stores in 47 states, said it holds a 7 percent market share of the $120 billion market.