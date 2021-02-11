Dick’s to Open Warehouse Stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Pitttsburgh, Penn.) will open one new Dick’s Sporting Goods store and four Warehouse Sales stores this month, according to a press release. The stores will add about 85 new jobs to their communities.

The new full-price store will open in Concord, N.C., at the Concord Mills shopping center at the end of February. The Warehouse Sales stores, which offer deep discounts up to 70 percent off, will open in Friendswood, Texas; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Deer Park, N.Y.; and Kissimmee, Fla.

The five new locations will bring the total of stores in the U.S. to 728 stores in 47 states.