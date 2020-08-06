Dick’s Opens 11 New Stores in August

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Pittsburgh) will open 11 new stores of various formats in nine states, according to a press release. Four of the stores will bear the Dick’s banner, one is a combination Dick’s and Galaxy Golf location, five will be Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Stores and the final location will be an Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Grand openings will begin tomorrow and continue through the month of August. These new locations bring the total of Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in U.S. to 729, Golf Galaxy stores to 96, 10 Warehouse locations and four Overtime stores.