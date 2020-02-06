Dick’s Sporting Goods Looks to Appeal to Women

Dicks Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) has expressed plans to release a national ad campaign focused on women’s sports, while expanding its selections for women and girls, reports Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, the company revealed a $5 million grant they made to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, alongside a sponsorship of USA Softball, a team that recently rejoined the Olympics after being dropped in 2008.

Dick’s has been increasingly progressive in recent years, pulling firearms from its stores to advocate for gun reform: Women more often support this position than men, according to Bloomberg.