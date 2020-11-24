Dick’s Sporting Goods Names CEO

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) has tapped its current President, Lauren Hobart, to become its CEO Feb. 1. She will succeed Ed Stack in the role. Stack will become Executive Chairman and Chief Merchant.

In a statement, Stack said: “This is the perfect time for this transition … We have the best management team in the company’s history, and the investments we have made in our people, our stores, and our communities are paying off.”

This year, Dick’s has seen more customers buy workout gear, sporting goods and outdoor equipment during the pandemic. The company’s e-commerce sales were up a reported 95 percent in the third quarter with a quarterly same-store sales growth of roughly 23.2 percent, CNBC reports.