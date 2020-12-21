Dick’s Sporting Goods Partners with Instacart

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) is partnering with Instacart (San Francisco) in order to offer same-day delivery from more than 150 locations, CNBC reports. The service officially went “live” on Instacart’s website last week.

According to CNBC, Joe Pietropola, Senior VP of Ecommerce at Dick’s Sporting Goods, said: “We’re planning on rolling this out to more stores. But with the holidays, we just wanted to make sure to get something up and running for a considerable amount of our customers. We were able to get that done headed into this final rush, with the last 10 days to [Christmas].”

In Dick’s latest quarter that ended Oct. 31, the retailer reported a ecommerce growth of 95 percent with quarterly same-store sales of more than 23 percent.

Instacart has partnered with an array of retailers with year, such as Best Buy, Sephora and Staples, among others.