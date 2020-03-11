Dick’s Sporting Goods Removes Guns

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Penn.) will pull guns from the shelves of another 440 stores this year, according to CNBC. The move is part of a now two-year effort to curb the sale of firearms after a spate of school shootings.

In February 2018, after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the retailer banned the sale of high capacity magazines as well as the firearm sales to customers under 21. Last year, Dick’s removed guns from 125 stores from its total 726 locations.

Recently announced quarterly earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates with quarterly holiday revenues of $2.61 billion reported. Dick’s reported both growth in number of in-store transactions as well as average basket size.