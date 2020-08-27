Dick’s Sporting Goods Sales Jump 194 Percent

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Penn.) reports that consumers on lockdown during the pandemic helped digital sales jump 194 percent in the second quarter of 2020, according to CNBC.

“During this pandemic, the importance of health and fitness has accelerated and participation in socially distant, outdoor activities has increased,” said Ed Stack, Chief Executive, in a statement. “There has also been a greater shift toward athletic and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home.”

Net income also grew 148 percent to $276.8 million and online sales, which represented 12 percent of overall revenue during Q2 last year, accounted for nearly 30 percent during the same period this year.