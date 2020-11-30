Dick’s to Test Outdoor Retail Concept

Dick’s Sporting Goods will test a new outdoor retail concept in its headquarters of Pittsburgh, Penn., as well as in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021, according to a press release. Public Lands will replace an existing Field & Stream store in each city.

"We think there's a real opportunity from people getting outdoors, camp, hike, bike, kayaking, fishing,” said outgoing Dick’s CEO Ed Stack. "It'll be different than what you would see with REI and carve out a different niche. But we're really excited about this, the research we've done about this."

The concept was developed prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but social distancing concerns have pushed many toward outdoor activities, making it even more timely. The stores are expected to open in the fall of next year.