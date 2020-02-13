Direct-to-Consumer Brands Partner for Store

Furniture brand Burrow (New York) initiated a space-sharing strategy at its SoHo, N.Y., flagship, teaming up with paint brand Clare (New York) and plant retailer The Sill (New York).

The new store is 2200-square-feet and serves as a collaborative showroom for the three direct-to-consumer brands, featuring Clare paint on the walls, Burrow furniture on the salesfloor and plants provided by The Sill throughout for decoration, says Forbes.

The idea for this concept comes from online consumers wanting to see and feel the products they are purchasing in person before buying online for delivery.

Though customers cannot buy directly from the store as there is no inventory onsite, they are able to order online with the help from associates.

The flagship is set to open on Feb. 15 at 47 Wooster Street, SoHo, N.Y.