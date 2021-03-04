Disney Plans to Close 60 Stores in US, Canada

Disney (Burbank, Calif.) is planning to close at least 60 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, reports USA Today. Out of its 300 worldwide locations, the closures represent about one-third of stores in North America. This will not affect the stores within Disney Parks as well as Disney stores inside select Target locations.

Disney wants its customers to embrace online shopping. Stephanie Young, President, Consumer Products Games and Publishing, said in a statement: “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world … We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

While its Disney+ streaming service grew this past year, Disney’s revenue from October through December fell from $20.88 billion to $16.25 billion.