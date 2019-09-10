Dollar General to Expand to Washington, Wyoming

Dollar General has announced it will open new stores in Washington and Wyoming, giving the value retailer a presence in 46 states, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. The first new stores are expected to open in 2020.

“We look forward to expanding our footprint into Washington and Wyoming and the opportunity to serve new customers with value and convenience through our mission of serving others,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, told the paper.

Dollar General currently operates almost 16,000 retail locations and employs about 140,000 people.