Dollar General Launches New Concept

Dollar General (HQ) will launch two new format “popshelf” stores, where everything costs $5 or less, in Nashville, Tenn., according to Pennlive.com. The retailer expects to open 30 more stores next year.

The new store reportedly “aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more — with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less.”