Dollar General to Open 1000 Stores Next Year

Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) plans to open 1000 new stores in the coming year, according to WDRB.com, just as it has over the past few years. The retailer’s profits are up 11 percent during the most recent quarterly reporting, and its stock has increased in value more than 50 percent in the past two years.

The value brand currently operates approximately 16,000 stores in the U.S. and its customers have an annual income of about $40,000 per year. Said Dollar General chief executive Todd Vasos on a call with analysts: “She still has a little bit of extra money in her pocket, continues to be employed at a pretty high rate. But, always remember, our core customer is always a little stretched."