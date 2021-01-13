Dollar Shave Club Appoints New CEO

Jason Goldberger has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Shave Club (Venice, Calif.), effective Jan. 19, according to a press release. He replaces Michael Dublin, who founded DSC in 2011. Dublin will remain with the company as a special advisory and member of its board of directors.

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to take the helm of this transformational, category-defining consumer products brand,” said Goldberger. “I want to congratulate Michael on building a wildly successful company and team and acknowledge his decade of leadership and channel-disruption that ushered in a new era of DTC and CPG."

Dollar Shave Club is owned by Unilever (London) and Goldberger will report to Fabian Garcia, President, Unilever North America.