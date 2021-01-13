 

Dollar Shave Club Appoints New CEO

Move follows announcement by founder that he will step down
Posted January 13, 2021

Jason Goldberger has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Shave Club (Venice, Calif.), effective Jan. 19, according to a press release. He replaces Michael Dublin, who founded DSC in 2011. Dublin will remain with the company as a special advisory and member of its board of directors.

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to take the helm of this transformational, category-defining consumer products brand,” said Goldberger. “I want to congratulate Michael on building a wildly successful company and team and acknowledge his decade of leadership and channel-disruption that ushered in a new era of DTC and CPG."

Dollar Shave Club is owned by Unilever (London) and Goldberger will report to Fabian Garcia, President, Unilever North America.

