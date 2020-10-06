Dollar Tree to Hire Seasonal Help

The discount chain, which owns Family Dollar, will hire 25,000 workers
Posted October 6, 2020
Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) will hire more than 25,000 workers at its stores and distribution centers for the holiday season, reports Reuters. The chain, which also owns Family Dollar, will fill full- and part-time store positions during its yearly hiring event.
Competitor Dollar Store (Chesapeake, VA) also plans to hire order fillers, equipment operators and other warehouse personnel at its distributions centers.