Dollar Tree Plans Rural Concept

Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) is planning a major expansion for a new concept store that combines its namesake and Family Dollar banners into a single storefront, according to an earning’s call transcript.

The store targets rural communities of 3000 to 4000 people, and the combination format could reach 3000 locations at minimum. The retailer opened 32 combination stores in the second half of 2020 and now operates 50.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015.

A company spokesperson told Retail Dive: “[The new format combines] Family Dollar’s great value and assortment with Dollar Tree's 'thrill of the hunt' and fixed price-point, creating a new strategic store format targeted for small towns and rural communities.”