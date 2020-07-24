Dozens of Stores to Close with Ascena Bankruptcy

Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the brands under its umbrella are now preparing for store closures, USA Today reports.

In court records, it’s stated they plan to “reduce their store fleet from approximately 2800 stores to 1200 stores,” which includes Justice, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique, among others. Stores set to initially close are mostly Justice and Catherines locations, according to USA Today.

The bankruptcy filing reveals that 38 of Ann Taylor’s 291 locations will close while eight Lou & Grey stores will also be shuttered. Thirty of Loft’s 666 stores and outlets will also close.

Ascena’s restructuring website said of the final number of closings would be “determined based on the ability of Ascena and our landlords to reach agreement on sustainable lease structures.”