Dr. Martens Kicks Off IPO

The boot brand Dr. Martens (Wollaston, U.K.) began its IPO on Friday at the top of its announced range, then saw an immediate 17 percent bump, reports Fortune.

The offer price of £3.70 ($5.06) per share meant the retailer started the trading day with a market capitalization of around £3.7 billion ($5.62 billion). With 350 million shares going into the IPO, 35 percent of Dr. Martens’ issued share capital was on offer, at a total offer size of £1.295 billion ($1.771 billion). It marks the biggest U.K. IPO since e-commerce firm THG’s September flotation, which raised $2.4 billion.

CEO Kenny Wilson said in a company press release: "We have been delighted by the strong levels of interest, engagement, and support from such a high-quality selection of institutional investors.”