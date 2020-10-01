Drive-Thru Speeds Change with Pandemic

Drive-thru speeds customers experience have slowed down by roughly 30 seconds across 10 national chains, CNBC reports. This was found through an annual study conducted by SeeLevel HX (Atlanta).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more customers have opted to use drive-thru lanes instead of going into a physical store.

Stores with digital menu boards saw faster drive-thru times due to the technology, which cut an average 12.3 seconds off the wait time, the study found.

Overall, drive-thru visits reportedly increased by 26 percent during the months of April, May and June, according to CNBC and NPD Group (Port Washington, N.Y.).