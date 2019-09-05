Duluth Trading Co.’s CEO Resigns

Stephen L. Schlecht will assume the role
Stephanie Pugliese has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Member of Duluth Trading Co. (Belleville, Wis.), according to a company release. Founder Stephen L. Schlecht has reassumed the role of CEO. He was most recently serving as the company’s Executive Chairman. The plan is to find a new CEO to assume the role in the near future.

Stephen L. Schlecht said in a company statement: “The Board of Directors of Duluth Trading Company accepted Stephanie’s decision to resign as President and CEO of the Company based on her desire to accept a leadership position at another company … Stephanie has been an extraordinary business colleague for the past 11 years. Under her leadership, we have developed a thriving women’s business, expanded our retail footprint and built a strong omnichannel platform to better serve our customers. I want to thank Stephanie for her many contributions to Duluth Trading and wish her the very best of success in her new position.”

