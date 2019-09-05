Duluth Trading Co.’s CEO Resigns

Stephanie Pugliese has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Member of Duluth Trading Co. (Belleville, Wis.), according to a company release. Founder Stephen L. Schlecht has reassumed the role of CEO. He was most recently serving as the company’s Executive Chairman. The plan is to find a new CEO to assume the role in the near future.

Stephen L. Schlecht said in a company statement: “The Board of Directors of Duluth Trading Company accepted Stephanie’s decision to resign as President and CEO of the Company based on her desire to accept a leadership position at another company … Stephanie has been an extraordinary business colleague for the past 11 years. Under her leadership, we have developed a thriving women’s business, expanded our retail footprint and built a strong omnichannel platform to better serve our customers. I want to thank Stephanie for her many contributions to Duluth Trading and wish her the very best of success in her new position.”