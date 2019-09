Dunkin’ (Canton, MA) has invested $100 million in its U.S. business, reports CNBC. The move is intended to refresh the brand, focusing on coffee. Capital will be used to upgrade equipment, including the addition of new espresso machines.

Dunkin’ will also renovate its store design to add room for mobile ordering and cold beverages on tap. Dunkin’ is planning to add more than 200 to 250 new restaurants in the next three years.