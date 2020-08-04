Dunkin to Close 8 Percent of Restaurants

Dunkin (Canton, Mass.) will permanently close 8 percent of its U.S. locations, or about 800 restaurants, by the end of the year, according to CNN Business. The company describes the closures as “real estate portfolio rationalization” and reports that the affected stores account for 2 percent of its U.S. 2019 revenues.

Better than half of the U.S. closures are located in Speedway convenience stores. The retailer also announced it may close up to 350 restaurants outside of the U.S. as well.