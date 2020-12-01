E-Commerce Sales on Black Friday Break Records

E-commerce sales on Black Friday grew almost 22 percent, according to data from Adobe Analytics, reports CNBC. Shoppers spent $9 billion online on the day after Thanksgiving, making this year’s Black Friday the second-largest online spending day in U.S. history, bested only by Cyber Monday last year.

This year, Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in history, with spending expected to be between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion, or an increase between 15 percent and 35 percent from last year.

“New consoles, phones, smart devices and TVs that are traditional Black Friday purchases are sharing online shopping cart space this year with unorthodox Black Friday purchases such as groceries, clothes and alcohol, that would previously have been purchased in-store,” said Taylor Schreiner, a director at Adobe Digital Insights.