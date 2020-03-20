E-Commerce Sets Pandemic-Driven Limitations

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, many major retailers such as Victoria’s Secret (Columbus, Ohio), TJ Maxx and Marshalls (Framingham, Mass.) have halted e-commerce operations along with the shuttering of their brick-and-mortar stores, says Retail Dive.

Other brands like Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) are still offering shopping through its online platforms but have made statements confirming the cleaning measures they are taking and the potential for delays on order fulfillment.

E-commerce giant, Amazon (Seattle), has suspended the intake of items from most of its Marketplace sellers in order to prioritize household staples.