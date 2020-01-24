Ebay Lays Off 100-plus Employees

After announcing reorganization of the company, eBay (San Jose, Calif.) cut 135 jobs in three California locations.

A range of jobs were cut, including “directors, managers, software engineers, data scientists and legal counsels,” according to The Mercury News.

Hedge fund Elliott Management stated that focusing on its core Marketplace business would be beneficial to the company.

CEO Devin Wenig noted that “the company would boost its stock buyback programs [and] pay a 14-cent dividend for the first time,” says The Mercury News.