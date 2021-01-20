EBay Names New VP of Fashion

Ebay (San Jose, Calif.) has tapped Charis Márquez as VP of Fashion, a new post, where she will oversee fashion initiatives for marketplace, including luxury, reports WWD. She joins after having been with Levi Strauss & Co. for the past four years, rising to VP.

Márquez has been a champion for diversity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace, serving as executive sponer for Project Onyx, Levi’s Black employee resource group.

Márquez told WWD: “Having spent a career in retail, I’ve always admired eBay’s position as the originator of the resale platform. I’ve closely followed the company’s recent investments in sneakers, luxury and authentication, and look forward to building on these experiences for the millions of people who shop eBay every day.”