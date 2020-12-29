Esprit Announces New CEO

Esprit (Shanghai) has revealed its new management team and appointed Mark David Daley as its CEO.

Daley was most recently the CEO of Billy Reid (Florence, Ala.). He worked for DFS Group (Kowloon, Hong Kong) for more than two decades, according to WWD, and also held CEO roles at various companies including Symthson of Bond Street (London), Dean & Deluca (Witchita, Kan.) and Augustinus Bader (London). He was also previously the Asia Pacific President of Ralph Lauren (New York).

Wan Yung Ting was also named as Chief Product Development Officer. Both Daley and Wan’s roles were made effective Dec. 24, 2020.