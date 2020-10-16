Estée Lauder Hires New President of Online Division

The Estée Lauder Cos. (New York) has named Gibu Thomas as its new president of its online division, WWD reports. He succeeds Dennis McEniry who is retiring after having been with the company for the past 20 years. Thomas will assume the role Nov. 16.

The brand’s President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda said, “As the inaugural president of ELC Online, [McEniry] has overseen the formation and incredible expansion of this division … Omnichannel and online are more important and quickly evolving than ever before, and we are poised for continued success in these areas thanks to Dennis’ work. His positive energy, dynamic leadership style and unique ability to marry the art and science of online will certainly be missed.”