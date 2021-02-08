Estée Lauder’s China Sales Rise

Estée Lauder Cos Inc. (New York) reported a rise in quarterly sales and beat profit estimates on a demand for skincare products and fragrances in China, reports Reuters.

Shares of the company, whose skincare segment grew 28 percent on higher demand for its La Mer and Clinique labels, were last up 8.8 percent. A demand for serums and moisturizers from customers has helped the copmany cushion the pandemic-induced impact of weak demand for traditional make-up items such as foundation and lipsticks.

Sales in its Asia-Pacific market rose 35 percent in the quarter, boosted by demand during Tmall’s Singles’ Day shopping event in China, helping the brand post its first growth in overall revenue since the onset of the pandemic.

Excluding items, Estée Lauder earned $2.61 per share in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.69. Net sales rose 5 percent to $4.85 billion, also beating a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $4.49 billion. The company, however, forecast third-quarter net sales to grow between 13 percent and 14 percent, lower than estimates of 15.3 percent growth, as its makeup sales drag.