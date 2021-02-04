Everlane Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Everlane (San Francisco) has appointed Sophie Bambuck as its Chief Marketing Officer, a new role at the company, Retail Dive reports. Bambuck was most recently the Global VP of Brand Marketing for Beaverton, Ore.-based Nike Sportswear.

According to a company press release, Bambuck will be leading creative organization and marketing at Everland, as well as oversee the brand’s strategic direction which includes “accelerating Everlane’s mission, scaling the brand to reach new audiences and continue fostering loyalty with Everlane’s dedicated customer base,” reports Retail Dive.

Everlane also hired Matt Gehring, former Senior VP of Growth at Rothy’s (San Francisco), who will become the brand’s first General Manager of E-Commerce, also a newly created role.