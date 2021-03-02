Every US Apple Store Now Open

Every Apple (Curpertino, Calif.) store in the U.S. has reopened in some capacity as of March 1, reports The Verge, almost two weeks before the anniversary of the first store closures in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across its 270 locations, some stores are open for in-store shopping, while others are only accommodating order pick-up for customers. Some require a 15-minute shopping session, according to USA Today.

Around the world, Apple has two stores in Brazil and 12 in France that are still closed, as well as two in Mexico that are supposed to reopen today, March 2.