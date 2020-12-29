Exclusive Webinar: Justifying the Cost of Digital Displays

How can digital signage become a crucial component to the functionality of retail environments? How can it enhance the customer experience? In “Justifying the Cost of Digital Displays,” watch Ben Sewell and Russell Abdullah of Samsung Electronics America explore how digital displays help connect buyers and sellers, as well as the benefits of programmatic advertising. Hosted by Signs of the Times and VMSD magazines, this free webinar was moderated by Signs of the Times Managing Editor Mark Kissling.