Experiential or Experimental?

Recently debuted at New York’s Hudson Yards, Maisons of Richemont North America (Bellevue, Switzerland) presented a virtual reality/augmented reality showcase dubbed the Arcadium Experience. Well-known brands like Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Montblanc and many others participated in the 11-day temporary showroom that was open to the public, allowing shoppers to engage with the brands through a tech-driven experience.

Set in a 5400-square-foot, empty concrete space, the main experience revolved around a logo, an illustration artist and an augmented reality (AR) room. Visitors could explore the AR room to “uncover” various brand stories. The aim was to make the virtual journey feel playful while retaining the luxurious, boutique vibe Maisons projects.

Watch a video about the project below: