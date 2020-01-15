Express to Cut Jobs in Columbus, New York

Express (Columbus, Ohio) has announced its intention to cut jobs at both its corporate office located in Columbus, Ohio, as well as in its New York-based design studio, reports The Columbus Dispatch.

The restructuring will affect nearly 10 percent of the positions at both offices, though they haven’t specified how many employees will actually be terminated or affected. More information is said to be released on Wednesday, Jan. 22, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

In a company statement, Express CEO Tim Baxter said, “When I joined Express, I outlined three priorities: changing the trajectory of the business, developing a corporate strategy, and putting the right team in place … We have spent the past six months developing a strategy with the intent to return Express to long-term growth and a mid-single digit operating margin. Today we took the necessary steps to put the right organization in place to support that strategy.”