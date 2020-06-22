Facebook May Take Neiman Marcus’ Hudson Yards Space

Facebook (Menlo Park, Calif.) is reportedly interested in taking over Neiman Marcus’ (Dallas) retail space in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, Bloomberg and WWD report.

Neiman Marcus recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy allowing the department store retailer to back out of its lease of the 188,000-square-foot space penalty free, Bloomberg reports.

Facebook signed a lease last year for more than 1.5 million square feet of space in the same development.