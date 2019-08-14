Faire Online Marketplace Going Global

Online marketplace, Faire (San Francisco) is launching its global campaign to help small businesses compete with Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), Forbes reports. The new strategy allows retailers to connect with source products from around the world.

The company announced Wednesday, August 14, that it added 370 international artisans and vendors from 39 countries to its wholesale offerings.

Purchasing products from global sources is difficult for mom-and-pop retailers, Faire cofounder and CEO Max Rhodes said. “With this launch, we are opening up these retailers to a whole world of goods that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to find,” Rhodes said.