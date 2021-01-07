Family Video to Close All Stores

Family Video (HQ) the last remaining video chain in the U.S., will close all 250 of its locations, reports the Kenosha News.

"While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19," the company said in a press release.

The chain, which was founded in 1978 as the Video Movie Club, closed more than 200 stores last fall. At one time, it had more than 750 stores, with locations in small cities and rural areas in the Midwest.