FAO Schwarz Eyes Italy

ThreeSixty Group (Irvine, Calif.), the owners of toy retailer FAO Schwarz, have announced a partnership with Prénatal Retail Group (Cogliate, Italy) in order to introduce the brand to Italy, according to a company press release. Later, the company hopes to expand both online and in-store concepts to France, Portugal, Spain and Benelux.

The first European flagship is planned for Italy and will debut in Milan. It will reportedly occupy more than 6000 square feet and is set to open in Q4 of 2021, using the New York flagship store as its design inspiration.

Jan-Eric Kloth, President Retail, International Wholesale and Corporate Strategy at ThreeSixty Group, says: "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Prénatal Retail Group to introduce the FAO Schwarz brand into Italy. Their retail knowhow and knowledge of the European market and our expertise on instore and online experiences make this a great match. We look forward to offering customers in Italy the same level of engagement that we have in New York while also surprising them with some new experiences and brands unique to the Milan store."

Prénatal Retail Group operates 777 stores with 4858 employees across eight European countries.