Five Below Partners with Nerd Street

Five Below (Philadelphia) will be partnering with Nerd Street Gamers (Philadelphia) to build a 3000-square-foot gaming center, reports Chain Store Age. If the outcome is successful, the company will include the centers in more than 70 locations in the coming years.

“The partnership with gaming expert Nerd Street Gamers is a unique opportunity to engage with an important and growing community of gamers in many of our locations across the country,” says Joel Anderson, CEO, Five Below.