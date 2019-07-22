Fjällräven Opens Flagship in Seattle

Outdoor retailer Fjällräven (Örnsköldsvik, Sweden) opened a new flagship last week in Seattle, reports Snews. The brand center, steps from the famed Pike Place Market, offers personalized shopping experiences, including a tailor for on-site alterations.

“Seattle is one major metropolitan area linked in multiple ways to Fjällräven’s home in Stockholm,” said Nathan Dopp, president of Fjällräven Americas and vice president of Fenix Outdoor International AG. “The Fjällräven brand is built in Sweden but tailored to the Pacific Northwest, which makes Seattle the perfect location to expand the brand’s retail footprint.”