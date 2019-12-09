Florida Retailers Back E-Commerce Retail Tax

The Florida Retailers Association (Orlando, Fla.) has launched a new web site, “Fairness in Florida”, to support proposed legislation that would require online retailers to pay sales tax to the state. According to Floridapolitics.com, the association claims tax-free transactions create an unfair price advantage for e-commerce retailers.

“Foreign companies are luring Florida consumers by advertising cheaper prices that don’t account for taxes owed,” said Scott Shalley, FRF President and CEO. “This scheme is putting Florida retailers out of business and taking away jobs for Florida families.”