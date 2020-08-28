Foot Locker Opens First West Coast Power Store

Foot Locker has opened its first West Coast Power Store concept in Compton, Calif., according to a press release. The community-based store offers full-family shopping with exclusive products, custom store artwork by local artists and a curbside pickup window. An activation space will host community events for the local sneakerhead community.

"We are excited to expand our Power Store model to the West Coast with a new location in Compton," said Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S. "Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer."

Foot Locker is partnering with the city of Compton to hire associates from within a five-mile radius of the store.