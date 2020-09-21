Foot Locker to Rock the Vote

Foot Locker (New York) is partnering with the Rock the Vote organization to leverage its more than 2000 stores as voting registration sites, according to a press release. Rock the Vote’s Brands for Democracy is a nonpartisan effort to empower eligible voters to take civic action.

Beginning tomorrow, which is National Voter Registration Day, visitors to any U.S. Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay retail store will have one-click access to a digital hub that will allow them to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."