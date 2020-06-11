Former Dept. Store Exec: A Third of Malls Gone by 2021

Jan Kniffen, a former executive at the now-defunct May Department Stores and current retail consultant, said he predicts at least one third, or roughly 33 percent, of American malls will “go dark” by next year, CNBC reports. Initially, Kniffen predicted this would happen by 2030, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the future more dire for malls, he believes.

“The mall has been losing ground for a long time, now it’s losing ground faster,” Kniffen said. He said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” show that, “I expect we are going to see at least 20 percent of the [inside of the] mall go. I expect to see a third of the malls go a lot sooner than we thought.”

Currently there are 1000 malls operating in the U.S., according to Green Street Advisors.