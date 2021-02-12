Former Urban Outfitters CEO Heads to PVH

PVH Corp. (New York) announced that former CEO of Urban Outfitters Group (Philadelphia), Trish Donnelly, will take the newly created job of CEO of PVH Americas on Feb. 16, according to a press release.

Donnelly will oversee the Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas as well as Calvin Klein globally. She spent seven years with Urban Outfitters and previously worked as an executive at J.Crew Group. She also spent more than a decade at Ralph Lauren, and held senior leadership positions at Steven Alan and Cole Haan.

Last year, the apparel conglomerate decided to close its Heritage Brands brick-and-mortar stores, leaving those brands (which include Izod, Van Heusen, Warner's, Arrow, Olga, Geoffrey Beene and True&Co.) to sell only online or via wholesale. At the time the company also announced it would cut 450 positions or 12 percent of its workforce, in a campaign to save $80 million annually.

In a statement on Wednesday, CEO Stefan Larsson said: "[Donnelly’s arrival] will further complement the very strong regional leadership we already have in place for Europe and Asia, and help us unlock substantial growth opportunities," and praised her "inclusive leadership style."